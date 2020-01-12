Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd M. Butz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.