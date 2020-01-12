Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $202,400.00. Also, Director Jay O. Rothman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $97,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

