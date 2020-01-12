MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 381.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Finally, Lorber David A increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Lorber David A now owns 92,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 105,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. MDC Partners has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

