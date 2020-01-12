MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,139.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.01768411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.42 or 0.03249723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00617498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00722709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00067452 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024678 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00430720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

