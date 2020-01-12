MedicCoin Trading 13% Lower This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a market cap of $44,798.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

