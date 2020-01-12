MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 293,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 in the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 447,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

