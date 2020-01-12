Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Up 37.9% in December

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 548,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.