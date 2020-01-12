Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $189.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.30 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $178.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $777.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $810.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $837.01 million, with estimates ranging from $794.47 million to $900.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MESA stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

