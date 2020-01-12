Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,041 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,076. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

