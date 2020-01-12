Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

MRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Metro stock opened at C$54.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. Metro has a twelve month low of C$47.18 and a twelve month high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Metro will post 3.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

