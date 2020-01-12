Mincoin Price Reaches $0.0323 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Mincoin has a market cap of $198,466.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00618919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,153,053 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

