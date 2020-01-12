Mindexcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $304,772.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $304,772.00 and $712.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

