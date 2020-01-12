MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

