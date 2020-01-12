Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 1,099,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 158,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

