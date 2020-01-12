MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report $35.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.01 million to $36.72 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $146.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.00 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $155.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

