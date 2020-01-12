MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $892,899.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $892,899.00 and approximately $4,743.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008528 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005568 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 179,571,503 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

