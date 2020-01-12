MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Short Interest Update

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MVC Capital during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MVC Capital by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in MVC Capital by 67.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MVC Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of MVC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. 20,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.00%.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

