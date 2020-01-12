MyWish Price Tops $0.0097 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. MyWish has a market cap of $58,572.00 and $157.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

