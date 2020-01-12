Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,163 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 381,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 5,774,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,973,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 25,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,285. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

