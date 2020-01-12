NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

