Narrative Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Narrative token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $5,212.00 and $1.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,634 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

