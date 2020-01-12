Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report sales of $26.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $39.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.89 million to $205.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $1,069,543.44. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,505 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,975,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after buying an additional 138,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

