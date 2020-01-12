NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $56.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of NetApp by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 141,280 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

