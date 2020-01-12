Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,424.00 and $52,392.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

