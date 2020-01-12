New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NBEV remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

