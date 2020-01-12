NIX Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $75,410.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

