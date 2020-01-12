NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $399,118.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $399,118.00 and $592.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,046,294 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.