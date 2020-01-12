North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NOA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 94,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.58.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

