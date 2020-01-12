NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.62 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

