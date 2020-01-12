Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OCN stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 156,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

