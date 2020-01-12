OKB (OKB) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $115.75 million and approximately $74.74 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00035521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.66 or 0.06059651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021565 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

