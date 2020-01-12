OKCash (OK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,369.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $3,369.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,100.81 or 0.99528866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00054713 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,943,281 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

