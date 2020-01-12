Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $4,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 44.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,950 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $6,541,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 78.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 299,797 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

