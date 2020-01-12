Omni Reaches Market Cap of $409,767.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $409,767.00 and $145.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00008946 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,796 coins and its circulating supply is 562,480 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

