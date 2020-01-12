Ondori (RSTR) Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $203.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000594 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

