OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $371,427.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.77 or 0.06037671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001160 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,640,465 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Hotbit, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.