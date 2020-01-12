Onix (ONX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,435.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Onix coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onix has a market cap of $17,435.00 and $16.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

