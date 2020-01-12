Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007608 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Bibox and Koinex. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $395.78 million and approximately $121.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000409 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, Koinex, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax, Upbit, Bibox, Hotbit and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

