Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE OEC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 166,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.34 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.