Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 35,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,847. The firm has a market cap of $161.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

