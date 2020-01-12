Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 741,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at $2,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,729,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,449,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Parsons stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,880. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

