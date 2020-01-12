Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

