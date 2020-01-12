Peerplays (PPY) Price Tops $0.19

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $852,784.00 and approximately $216,976.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

