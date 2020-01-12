Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 215,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE PVL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

