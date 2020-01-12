PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Short Interest Update

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PBR.A traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.2067 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

