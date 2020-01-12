Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.61 million and $511,905.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

