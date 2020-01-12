Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $227,112.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $227,112.00 and $79.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00800499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00208717 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.