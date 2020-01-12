Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0595 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Phore has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $228.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,823,631 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

