Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $160,426.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $160,426.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000550 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,338,014,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

