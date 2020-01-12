Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Cap of $507,755.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $507,755.00 and $288.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00800499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000696 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,829,516 coins and its circulating supply is 414,569,080 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

